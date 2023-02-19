Wet and windy Monday with plummeting temps Wednesday

Buckle up for a mini roller coaster of weather this week! The workweek starts wet and windy with significant mountain snow. By Wednesday, temperatures take a nosedive; only reaching the mid to upper 30s through Friday.

Highs today will wobble on either side of 50 degrees. Dress in layers and keep a rain jacket with you. Showers won't be widespread, but scattered rain could still interrupt your outdoor plans. It'll be slightly breezy with gusts from 15-30 mph.

Later this afternoon, mountain snow ramps up. Heavy snow will pummel the Cascades through Tuesday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning will run from 4 p.m. today to 4 p.m. Thursday. During this time, between one and three feet of snow could pile up over the mountains. While this is great for fortifying our snowpack, this will make travel difficult if not impossible at times over the passes. I'd encourage you to consider postponing travel until conditions improve by Tuesday night. Definitely check WSDOT conditions for the latest on road conditions and any restrictions.

Winds increase by about seven p.m. Monday and continue into Tuesday. For the typical areas (coast, Salish Sea, Admiralty Inlet and North Sound), winds could be strong enough to warrant High Wind Warnings. Elsewhere in Puget Sound, moderate winds could give way to some damages and power outages as well but perhaps to a lesser extent.

By late Tuesday, arctic air will gush through the Fraser River Valley in British Columbia. This will lead to plunging temperatures across Western Washington. Highs in the mid to upper 30s continue into Friday. Wind chills at times this week could be brutal in the North Sound.

There's a small chance for a few lowland flurries late Tuesday into Wednesday. This looks like a super minor event. Little to no impacts or accumulations are expected. Stay tuned for any changes!

Thursday will likely be mostly dry and partly sunny. I can't rule out more flurries in the lowlands on Friday, but we have very little certainty about what to expect. Rain could return Saturday.

It's a pleasure forecasting for you. Don't hesitate to reach out anytime via social media below.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

