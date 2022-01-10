Wet and windy conditions back for Western WA before we dry out into the weekend.

Get ready for another round of sloppy weather as a huge plume of moisture takes aim at the Pacific Northwest!

Tuesday is looking wet with heavy rain at times and gusty winds along the coast and north Sound. These conditions will open the door again for potential river flooding. And this just as most area rivers drop back down into normal flow stage.

Expect a soggy commute for almost everyone Tuesday morning. Even the mountains will see rain as our SW flow continues to pump in moisture. This is not good news for the passes and rivers who are desperately trying to recover from last week's severe weather.

By late Tuesday we expect anywhere from two to three inches up and down the coast with areas like Shelton tallying close to those figures too. Inland, Seattle looks to see almost an inch in the bucket with an inch and a half for the mountains. Highs Tuesday land in the low 50s.

With more rain on the way, rivers will start to rise again. A "Flood Warning" is still in effect for the Chehalis River at Porter in Grays Harbor County. As of now, the river is receding, but it's certain to rise again this week.

Most of Western WA is under a "Flood Watch" through Thursday for flooding caused by excessive rainfall amounts.

Wind is also a factor with this next system. A "Wind Advisory" is up for the NW WA Coast, Eastern Strait, Admiralty Inlet along with several counties including San Juan and Western Whatcom/Skagit. We expect winds out of the SE 25-35mph with stronger gusts up to 45 mph.

Widespread rain hangs with us through late afternoon Wednesday before riding out of the region to the north. Rain totals will climb some too. Seattle south will pull down anywhere from 1.50" to just over 2" with higher totals at the coast and through the Cascades. Highs climb to near 53.

Good news, dry weather returns just in time for the weekend and hangs with us through the start of the workweek for Martin Luther King Day. Highs fall off to near average in the upper 40s.

