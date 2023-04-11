Wet and chilly spring week ahead

If you are craving spring-like weather, you will have to wait a little longer. Today will be chilly and slightly damp.

Temperatures today will hover well below average in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs. Sunbreaks and showers are in the forecast. At times, the rain could be heavy. In fact, we can't rule out small hail or graupel from mixing with the rain. Isolated lightning strikes are a possibility this afternoon and tonight as well. It'll be breezy today too.

Light mountain snow is in the forecast for the passes today. If you're driving over the higher elevations, check WSDOT cameras before you travel.



Tomorrow morning may be cold enough for a spotty, light and minor rain/snow mix to develop in the lowlands, mainly near the Oregon state line. Little to no accumulations are expected. Otherwise, Wednesday will feature highs in the low 50s with partly sunny skies.

Sparse showers could continue into Thursday. Friday and Saturday will likely be dry. Showers may make a comeback Sunday into Monday.



Here's a positive spin to our cool weather: chilly temperatures in spring are helpful for preserving our all-important snow pack in the mountains. This in turn can help delay the start to fire season! The ideal situation is for our mountain snow pack to gradually melt (versus having it happen super early in the season).

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

