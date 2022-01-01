Weather Alert for Sunday! Rain, wind, and heavy mountain snow will make for tricky travel to start 2022

After eight days of frigid winter weather and snow, Western Washington will start to thaw out Sunday with rain and warmer temperatures.

FOX 13 has issued a "Weather Alert" for tomorrow due to gusty winds on the coast and northwest interior. Winds will start picking up tonight and could gust up to 50-55 mph in those spots. We will also see heavy rain at times Sunday evening and some probable urban flooding due to clogged drains by ice and snow.

Heavy rain in the lowlands will also mean heavy snow in the mountains. Two to three feet of new snow is expected through Tuesday.

You may have seen some online chatter about the possibility for more lowland snow Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels should stay in the 500-1,000 foot range early next week. It would take some heavier precipitation to send snow levels to the surface and to get some accumulation. I don't see that happening right now, but the possibility is still there of a rain and snow mix each morning through Wednesday.

Things can change quickly, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast over the coming days. Enjoy the warmer weather and the rain!

