High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area
12
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Olympics
High Wind Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM PST, North Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PST until MON 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 AM PST, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
until SUN 3:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 3:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Weather Alert for Sunday! Rain, wind, and heavy mountain snow will make for tricky travel to start 2022

By
Published 
Updated 8:10PM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

The big thaw starts Sunday!

We've been buried in snow for a little over a week, but starting Sunday, temperatures will finally warm up and start melting it all away!

SEATTLE - After eight days of frigid winter weather and snow, Western Washington will start to thaw out Sunday with rain and warmer temperatures.

FOX 13 has issued a "Weather Alert" for tomorrow due to gusty winds on the coast and northwest interior. Winds will start picking up tonight and could gust up to 50-55 mph in those spots. We will also see heavy rain at times Sunday evening and some probable urban flooding due to clogged drains by ice and snow.

Heavy rain in the lowlands will also mean heavy snow in the mountains. Two to three feet of new snow is expected through Tuesday.

You may have seen some online chatter about the possibility for more lowland snow Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels should stay in the 500-1,000 foot range early next week. It would take some heavier precipitation to send snow levels to the surface and to get some accumulation. I don't see that happening right now, but the possibility is still there of a rain and snow mix each morning through Wednesday.

Things can change quickly, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast over the coming days. Enjoy the warmer weather and the rain! 

