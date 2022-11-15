Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Olympics
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Hood Canal Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca

Ski Report: Nearly a foot of fresh pow expected in the Cascades this weekend

By Jim Jensen and FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated December 9, 2022
Ski Report
FOX 13 Seattle
Skiers and snowboarders shredding in the Cascades have been praying for powder, and it appears La Niña will be answering those prayers this weekend.

According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's weather forecast, our mountain passes are expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow through Saturday, with most of it arriving Friday night. Look at the predicted snowfall totals for Mt. Baker in the graphic above. Some local diehards might be drooling over 22 inches of fresh powder.

SNOQUALMIE/ALPENTAL

Snoqualmie/Alpental webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Pacific Crest
  • Little Thunder
  • Wildside
  • Upper Magic Carpet
  • Central Express
  • Central Upper Carpet
  • Holiday
  • Triple 60

SNOW REPORT

ALPENTAL

  • 24 Hours: 6"
  • 48 Hours: 8"
  • Base Depth: 40"
  • Season Total: 76"

ALPENTAL MID

  • 48 Hours: 8"
  • Base Depth: 49"
  • Season Total: 83"

ALPENTAL TOP

  • 48 Hours: 6"
  • Base Depth: 64"
  • Season Total: 101"

SUMMIT WEST

  • 48 Hours: 8"
  • Base Depth: 42"
  • Season Total: 71"

STEVENS PASS

Stevens Pass Webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Skyline Express
  • Hogsback Express
  • Brooks Express
  • Seventh Heaven
  • Daisy
  • Kehr's
  • Tye Mill
  • Marmot Carpet
  • Pika Carpet

SNOW REPORT

  • 24 Hours: 7"
  • 48 Hours: 7"
  • 7-Day Total: 12"
  • Base Depth: 37"
  • Season Total: 79"

WHITE PASS

White Pass Webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Surface
  • Great White
  • Far East
  • Couloir
  • Basin (Opens Saturday)

SNOW REPORT

  • 24 Hours: 5"
  • 36 Hours: 5"
  • Base Depth: 48"

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

Crystal Mountain Webcams (12/9/22)

Photo Courtesy: Luke Childs at Crystal Mountain

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Mt. Rainier Gondola
  • Rainier Express
  • Green Valley
  • Chinook Express
  • Chair 6
  • Northway
  • Discovery
  • Forest Queen Express
  • Quicksilver

SNOW REPORT

Base Depth: 50"

Snow Total: 98"

MT. BAKER

Photo: Mt. Baker Ski Area

CHAIRS OPEN

WHITE SALMON BASE AREA

  • Chairs 5, 7, 8 and White Salmon Handle Tow

HEATHER MEADOWS/ PAN DOME

  • Chairs 3, 4 and 6

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 11"

48 Hours: 21"

Heather Meadows depth: 62"

Pan Dome depth: 79"

Snow Conditions: Powder

MISSION RIDGE

Mission Ridge Webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN

  • Chair 1
  • The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2)
  • Chair 3
  • Chair 4
  • 100LAPS Rope Tow
  • Pika Peak Rope Tow

SNOW REPORT

  • 24 Hours: 2"
  • 48 Hours: 2"
  • Summit: 33"
  • Midway: 19"
  • Base: 19"

RELATED: Smile big, skiers! La Nina Watch issued for this upcoming winter

Showers in the lowlands, 8-12 inches of snow in the Cascades

Check back for updates.