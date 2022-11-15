Ski Report: Nearly a foot of fresh pow expected in the Cascades this weekend
Skiers and snowboarders shredding in the Cascades have been praying for powder, and it appears La Niña will be answering those prayers this weekend.
According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's weather forecast, our mountain passes are expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow through Saturday, with most of it arriving Friday night. Look at the predicted snowfall totals for Mt. Baker in the graphic above. Some local diehards might be drooling over 22 inches of fresh powder.
SNOQUALMIE/ALPENTAL
Snoqualmie/Alpental webcams (12/9/22)
CHAIRS OPEN
- Pacific Crest
- Little Thunder
- Wildside
- Upper Magic Carpet
- Central Express
- Central Upper Carpet
- Holiday
- Triple 60
SNOW REPORT
ALPENTAL
- 24 Hours: 6"
- 48 Hours: 8"
- Base Depth: 40"
- Season Total: 76"
ALPENTAL MID
- 48 Hours: 8"
- Base Depth: 49"
- Season Total: 83"
ALPENTAL TOP
- 48 Hours: 6"
- Base Depth: 64"
- Season Total: 101"
SUMMIT WEST
- 48 Hours: 8"
- Base Depth: 42"
- Season Total: 71"
STEVENS PASS
Stevens Pass Webcams (12/9/22)
CHAIRS OPEN
- Skyline Express
- Hogsback Express
- Brooks Express
- Seventh Heaven
- Daisy
- Kehr's
- Tye Mill
- Marmot Carpet
- Pika Carpet
SNOW REPORT
- 24 Hours: 7"
- 48 Hours: 7"
- 7-Day Total: 12"
- Base Depth: 37"
- Season Total: 79"
WHITE PASS
White Pass Webcams (12/9/22)
CHAIRS OPEN
- Surface
- Great White
- Far East
- Couloir
- Basin (Opens Saturday)
SNOW REPORT
- 24 Hours: 5"
- 36 Hours: 5"
- Base Depth: 48"
CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN
Crystal Mountain Webcams (12/9/22)
Photo Courtesy: Luke Childs at Crystal Mountain
CHAIRS OPEN
- Mt. Rainier Gondola
- Rainier Express
- Green Valley
- Chinook Express
- Chair 6
- Northway
- Discovery
- Forest Queen Express
- Quicksilver
SNOW REPORT
Base Depth: 50"
Snow Total: 98"
MT. BAKER
Photo: Mt. Baker Ski Area
CHAIRS OPEN
WHITE SALMON BASE AREA
- Chairs 5, 7, 8 and White Salmon Handle Tow
HEATHER MEADOWS/ PAN DOME
- Chairs 3, 4 and 6
SNOW REPORT
24 Hours: 11"
48 Hours: 21"
Heather Meadows depth: 62"
Pan Dome depth: 79"
Snow Conditions: Powder
MISSION RIDGE
Mission Ridge Webcams (12/9/22)
CHAIRS OPEN
- Chair 1
- The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2)
- Chair 3
- Chair 4
- 100LAPS Rope Tow
- Pika Peak Rope Tow
SNOW REPORT
- 24 Hours: 2"
- 48 Hours: 2"
- Summit: 33"
- Midway: 19"
- Base: 19"
Check back for updates.