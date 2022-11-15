Ski Report: Nearly a foot of fresh pow expected in the Cascades this weekend

article

Skiers and snowboarders shredding in the Cascades have been praying for powder, and it appears La Niña will be answering those prayers this weekend.

According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's weather forecast, our mountain passes are expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow through Saturday, with most of it arriving Friday night. Look at the predicted snowfall totals for Mt. Baker in the graphic above. Some local diehards might be drooling over 22 inches of fresh powder.

SNOQUALMIE/ALPENTAL

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Snoqualmie/Alpental webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN

Pacific Crest

Little Thunder

Wildside

Upper Magic Carpet

Central Express

Central Upper Carpet

Holiday

Triple 60

SNOW REPORT

ALPENTAL

24 Hours: 6"

48 Hours: 8"

Base Depth: 40"

Season Total: 76"

ALPENTAL MID

48 Hours: 8"

Base Depth: 49"

Season Total: 83"

ALPENTAL TOP

48 Hours: 6"

Base Depth: 64"

Season Total: 101"

SUMMIT WEST

48 Hours: 8"

Base Depth: 42"

Season Total: 71"

STEVENS PASS

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Stevens Pass Webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN

Skyline Express

Hogsback Express

Brooks Express

Seventh Heaven

Daisy

Kehr's

Tye Mill

Marmot Carpet

Pika Carpet

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 7"

48 Hours: 7"

7-Day Total: 12"

Base Depth: 37"

Season Total: 79"

WHITE PASS

Image 1 of 3 ▼ White Pass Webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN

Surface

Great White

Far East

Couloir

Basin (Opens Saturday)

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 5"

36 Hours: 5"

Base Depth: 48"

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Crystal Mountain Webcams (12/9/22)

Photo Courtesy: Luke Childs at Crystal Mountain

CHAIRS OPEN

Mt. Rainier Gondola

Rainier Express

Green Valley

Chinook Express

Chair 6

Northway

Discovery

Forest Queen Express

Quicksilver

SNOW REPORT

Base Depth: 50"

Snow Total: 98"

MT. BAKER

Photo: Mt. Baker Ski Area

CHAIRS OPEN

WHITE SALMON BASE AREA

Chairs 5, 7, 8 and White Salmon Handle Tow

HEATHER MEADOWS/ PAN DOME

Chairs 3, 4 and 6

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 11"

48 Hours: 21"

Heather Meadows depth: 62"

Pan Dome depth: 79"

Snow Conditions: Powder

MISSION RIDGE

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mission Ridge Webcams (12/9/22)

CHAIRS OPEN

Chair 1

The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2)

Chair 3

Chair 4

100LAPS Rope Tow

Pika Peak Rope Tow

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 2"

48 Hours: 2"

Summit: 33"

Midway: 19"

Base: 19"

