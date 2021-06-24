Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until THU 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM PDT until THU 7:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area

Western Washington preparing for record-breaking heat this weekend

By
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Weather
Q13 FOX

Record-breaking heat Saturday, Sunday

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas details the heat wave this weekend and where to see the peak temperatures in Western Washington.

SEATTLE - Are you prepared for the heat?

We're talking about breaking multiple records for the day, month, year and possibly the all-time record high for Sea-Tac. Phew! This heat wave is cause by high pressure strengthening over the PNW. 

We have never seen a system like this develop across our region before.  It'll begin Friday and continue through next week. Below is a look at the Weather Alert Day's. Now remember, our normal high temperature this time is 73F-74F. Meaning, our overnight lows are closer to where our afternoon highs should be!

RELATED: Beating the heat: Hot weather do's and don'ts

The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to a Warning! This goes into effect on Friday and remains in effect until Monday night.  Heat-related illnesses will have to be top of mind! 

Here is a look at our temperature swing this week. It'll begin to get hot tomorrow and ramp up through the weekend. There isn't a lot of relief after that. The coolest day this week will be Wednesday and it's still over 10 degrees above average!

RELATED: What makes this heat wave so unusual?

With Monday being the hottest day this week, I thought I would leave you with a look at your forecast across the Sound. I'll continue to adjust these temperatures in the coming days to keep you informed. 

Have a good one and I'll see you on Q13!

Q13 FOX WEATHER RESOURCES: 

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasMJ McDermottTim JoyceErin Mayovsky, Grace Lim and Scott Sistek