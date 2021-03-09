We're on the home stretch with Spring arriving this weekend. Don't forget to push the clocks forward!

Happy Tuesday!

Showers will wrap up into the overnight hours for most of us. Look for fog to develop too, but as it clears out we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday! Highs land in the low 50s.

Later Wednesday afternoon into the evening commute a few showers will pop up over the mountains including the Northern Cascades and Olympics. The south and southeastern foothills of the Olympics and down towards Lacey could see some of the shower action briefly before drying out.

The rest of the week looks promising as we transition from Winter to Spring over the weekend! Lots of sunshine during the day with partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Don't forget to push the clocks forward in the wee hours of the morning Sunday. (2:37am the official arrival of spring for the NW)

Advertisement

Not only do we see a nice amount of sunshine this week we'll also see temperatures warm for really mild conditions. Highs by mid weekend could approach 60! Most of us will land in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday.

Late Sunday we back the chance for rain right at the coast and moving inland for a few spots overnight. The morning commute on Monday look for showers... right on cue with the Spring season! Highs will fall just below normal in the low 50s.

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster