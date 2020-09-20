We're in the 'Green Zone' for air quality...and that's a go for healthy breathing!

Happy Sunday! #GoSeahawks!!!

It's definitely a day to celebrate clean breathing! Our air quality is back to the "green zone" across nearly the whole state. Index values are near 20 for the metro area! Finally, after nearly two weeks of unhealthy levels, we're on the right track as we say goodbye to summer and welcome in fall!

Today we're expecting nice conditions with partly sunny skies by the end of the day. Most of us will start out under the clouds with a little low lying fog, especially for the coast and Snohomish County. Highs are right on track to land near the seasonal average of 69 for this time of year! And speaking of this time of year.... we're saying goodbye to the months of t-shirts and shorts and trading them in for Autumn coasts and rain gear. Fall officially arriving Tuesday morning.

Monday and Tuesday look very similar to a weak ridge over us. We'll start both days out cloudy conditions and some patchy morning fog that gives way to some nice afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s with an overnight in the mid-50s.

Look-out Wednesday! A strong front is on the way giving us that one-two punch. Rain will move in off the northwest coast late Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday. We'll see some decent cells rolling through that may even deliver a few thunderstorms. Some places along the coast could see up to two to three inches of rain. Expect winds to kick up as well with this latest system. Welcome the Fall season! Highs will cool into the low to mid-60s.

Rain will carry us through the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend, keeping our temps only in the mid-60s. Brr!

Stay dry and enjoy the clean air! Have a great week all! Erin

