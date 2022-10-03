Seattle weather: We'll remain seasonably warm and dry this week

Another hot one in the books! We were just two degrees shy of reaching the record 80 degree high. Expect "cooler" temperatures throughout the 7-day forecast.

The smoke/haze was present today as the air quality fluctuated. Unfortunately, this will hang in the air tomorrow. Here is a look at the current (10:00pm) air quality across the state:

Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid-lower 50s with a mix of clouds and fog.

Visibilities are already decreasing at this hour, and they will continue to do so overnight. Plan on patchy dense fog across the area on your morning commute!

The clouds and fog will break for most of us tomorrow afternoon as temperatures peak in the lower 70s. We'll be slightly cooler tomorrow but remain above normal (65F).

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!