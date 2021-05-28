Weekend warmth on the way for the holiday!

Are you ready for the holiday weekend? Especially after the rain, wind and thunder that blew through as we closed out the last full week of May! If you're looking for sunshine and warmer than normal highs this is the weekend for you!

High pressure will drive our forecast through next week, although we are keeping a close eye on a weak front mainly affecting British Columbia Sunday into Monday but could brush our area with a few sprinkles.

Stargazing for North Sounders tonight while the rest of the region under mostly cloudy skies with some spots seeing fog roll inland. Lows dip into the 40s.

Saturday looks really nice once the cloud cover and fog lift. Highs land in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another jump in temperatures for Sunday and Memorial Day! Some of us will be 5-8 degrees above our seasonal average of 69 for this time of year! One note, we are watching a weak disturbance move into British Columbia that may sprinkle a few showers across the northern portion of our state, otherwise we'll stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday we have the potential to push into the 80s. We cool back down to near normal by late week with a few spotty showers finding their way back into the forecast.

Have a great holiday all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

