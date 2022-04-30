Weekend starts rainy and ends dry

You will be dodging showers today, but drier weather will take hold on Sunday. Hope you get outside this weekend!

Highs today will reach the upper 50s for most. There will be scattered showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm in the South Sound or over the South Cascades. Where a conference zone is ongoing, there could be heavy rain and small hail.

Tomorrow will be warmer around Western Washington. Sunday will start rather gray with low-hanging clouds. Even once those clouds clear, high-level clouds push into the region throughout Sunday afternoon. Highs will be much more comfortable, warming to the low 60s. Rain returns on Monday along with cooler temps; highs Monday will only climb to the mid 50s.



If you're planning out your day, here's how the showers could pan out:

This week, you can plan on mostly dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday! The forecast is looking stellar for the Sounders game Wednesday night. Thursday, the Mariners return to playing at home. There may be showers Thursday and Friday, but there's still some uncertainty about what to expect. Stay tuned!



Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend! We're so thankful for your viewership.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, and TikTok @abbyaconetv