Weekend showers ahead, but more dry than wet

Happy Friday!

Western Washington will still have mid to high level clouds overhead all day, ahead of our next wet system hitting early Saturday morning.

Today will be slightly warmer than Thursday with highs back into the upper 50s for the lowlands.

The front bringing rain to Western Washington will push through late tonight into early Saturday morning. Steady rain will break up into on and off showers as the system works its way onshore. While the coast will be hit harder, the Puget Sound area will see just a few on and off showers Saturday.

In the mountains, snow levels will be high this weekend, so anything that does fall will be rain at the pass level. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday in the higher elevations as well.

Overall, this weekend looks more dry than wet, with Sunday looking like the best day. Next week will bring typical spring weather with showery days and dry days. No big storms are in the forecast for at least the next week.