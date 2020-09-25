Weekend outlook: drying out, warming up

A very soggy Friday is showing signs of easing up. The only steady rain is in north King and Snohomish County where the winds going around the Olympic Mountains come back together in what we call a "convergence zone" that will be with us for continued sogginess for a bit longer. It will shift south across King County briefly as it fizzles out retreating into the Cascades tonight.

The sunset now happens right around 7p, but we'll still see a few showers on/off tonight into Saturday. If you're wanting to get yard work done this weekend-- you might be able to mow on Sunday with sunnier skies-- but it might still be too wet. Waiting until Monday would be optimal.

If you've got a tee time tomorrow, you'll want some rain gear as well as sunglasses with some soggy greens on/off for Saturday morning. Sunglasses and sunscreen a good idea hitting the links on Sunday.

You'll get some chop on the water Saturday, so there's a Small Craft Advisory for most of our waterways on Saturday. Much nicer boating weather for Sunday as winds shift out of the NW and sunnier skies previal.

If you're heading into the mountains or foothills on Saturday, you'll want some wet weather gear as we'll see periods of light rain at times. Muddy trails will last into Sunday and Monday-- so consider mud boots or a change of shoes in your car for when you get done with the great outdoors.

We'll see a big warm up as we get into the week ahead. With a couple days feeling like summer making a comeback as we flip the calendar from September into October. I'll have my forecast for how warm it will get coming up on Q13 News at 8 & 9 on our sister station JoeTV and on Q13 News at 10. -Tim Joyce