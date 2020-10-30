Weekend gardening outlook: dry and mild

The wettest day part of the weekend is over as showers taper off this afternoon. We've got some great weather for cleaning up that yard or garden from all the leaves knocked off the trees from this morning's cold front.

If you can stand the mess, it's great for your yard to just leave those leaves right on the lawn to break down and feed it naturally over the winter. It's also way less work too.

Today's high temps will be in the mid-50s. That's normal for this time of year. We get warmer on Sunday with lots of sunshine.

This weekend is a great time to put your garden to bed for the winter. It's also a great time to plant or transplant trees and shrubs in your yard.

They'll have some time to get used to their surroundings before colder weather settles in and free water from Mother Nature as we get into November, our wettest month of the year. -Tim Joyce