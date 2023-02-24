Weekend Forecast: Snow chances return

It is going to be C-O-L-D out there tonight! Temperatures, once again, will continue to fall into the 20s overnight. Bundle up if you're headed out!

As we roll into the weekend, a new system will arrive and increase snow chances across the area. Here is a look at your weekend:

Now, let's time this out. Here is a look at how your day will look:

We'll start to clear out on Sunday with some lingering snow in isolated pockets - including the Cascades.

Most of the area will see A trace-2" of snow. This will be heavy and wet along the lowlands, and more likely to stick for those in the lowlands.

Due to the heavy amounts of snow in the Cascades, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tomorrow night. Here is a look at the alert:

We'll have a couple more rounds of rain/snow this week. Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!