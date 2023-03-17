Weekend forecast: 60s and sunny then clouds and rain

Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 40s and upper 30d for most of the lowlands Saturday morning. The sunrise will happen at 7:16, and then we'll get ready for more sunshine and then we'll get ready for above average temperatures.

Highs will return into the 60s, so you'll want to make your outdoor plans! Here is a look at what we can expect:

Changes take place on Sunday. This is when the cloud cover increases, and showers return. Most the rain will happen late in the afternoon/earl evening. Expect light showers to increase and work their way from the SW (Pacific, Grays Harbor, Lewis co.) towards the NE (King, Snohomish, and up to Whatcom). Temperatures will be slightly cooler too.

A frontal system will track across our area on Monday, dropping temperatures back into the lower 50s by Spring. We'll remain below normal after that in the 7-day forecast.

Be safe and have a good one!