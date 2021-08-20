Weekend Forecast

We made it to the weekend!

Happy Friday. I hope you enjoyed the cooler and cloudy weather today. This will roll over into the weekend but expect more sunbreaks! The full moon will peak early Sunday morning, but it'll be hard to check it out because of the cloud cover.

The clouds will be thick tomorrow morning and the then break for more sunshine in the afternoon. Expect some patchy fog early tomorrow morning across the South Sound and showers and isolated storms across the passes and East of Cascades.

Rain chances will remain low this week. Our best shot for showers will take place Sunday morning, but most of that will be drizzle.

Today we reached a high of 66 degrees! We will continue to be unseasonably cool this week as highs remain below 77 degrees.

As it continues to feel like Fall out there, here is a countdown to the holidays!

Have a good one!