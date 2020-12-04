Weekend delivers more sunshine along with some showers too.

What a spectacular start to December! Blues skies with above normal temperatures. And those conditions will be with us through the weekend, but we will see some showers in between Saturday and Sunday. Our ridge holding weather systems at bay in the Pacific will break down tomorrow giving way to showers by just after dinner tomorrow. Those showers will stay with us through the overnight hours into Sunday morning before we dry out.

Monday looks mostly cloudy and dry through the day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain arrives late Monday night and stays with us through Tuesday night before we get a brief break from the rain. Highs will remain above the norm near 50.

A few showers kick off Wednesday and by mid-day we'll dry out. High near 50. Thursday brings another chance of showers and by Friday we should stay mostly dry. Both days temperatures with drop to average for highs. Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin

