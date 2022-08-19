Weekend: Clouds to sun with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Most of us landed just a touch above average Friday afternoon. Normal seasonal highs for this time of year is now 77. Seattle landed two degrees warmer at 79.

We also saw a little rain in the bucket at Sea-Tac. We now have 0.05" for the month of August so far with only 12 days to go. Normal August rain is 0.97" so we will close out the month well below average.

Look for clouds to increase into the overnight hours with temps falling off into the upper 50s to low 60s. The coast and Cascades may see a little drizzle pop up very early.

Saturday, we're mostly cloudy out of the gate with late afternoon clearing. Highs will warm into the upper 70s for the North Sound with close to 80 for the Central and South Sounds. The warmest areas this weekend are the foothills with temps in the mid 80s.

Our cooler temperatures Saturday are all thanks to an upper-level trough and increasing onshore flow.

Sunday starts out with some early morning clouds, but they'll clear much faster, increasing the chances of landing in the low to mid 80s.

The work week starts out with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs land in the low 80s.

Conditions look really nice for the return of our Mariners on Tuesday as the team takes on the Nationals at T-Mobile Park. First pitch set for 7:10pm.

By mid-week high pressure strengthens and continues to build, which boosts our temps to nearly 90 once again! Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

