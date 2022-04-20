Wednesday turns stormy for some

A chance of thunderstorms returns to Western Washington Wednesday as a front pushes through the area.

The southwest Washington Coast and southwest interior have the best chance at seeing some lightning this afternoon and evening. High temps will be slightly warmer in most spots, especially for the north sound, which will be the last to see showers today.

The Storm Prediction Center is putting much of western Oregon and a small part of southwest Washington in the "Marginal Risk" category for severe thunderstorms. These storms can pack a punch, with a potential for lightning, strong localized wind, hail, and even funnel clouds. Most of the central and south sound, and the Olympic Peninsula will be looking at a chance for thunderstorms today.

Really cool news for stargazers! If we get some clear skies this week, you will be able to see four of our solar system's planets with the naked eye before sunrise. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will all be visible in the eastern horizon through the end of the month. The best time to check it out is in the hour before sunrise.

After another day of showers Thursday, things will be drying out around Western Washington. Expect partly cloudy skies Friday and this weekend with highs warming back into the 60s by Saturday.