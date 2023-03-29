Wednesday brings sunshine and warmer temps to Western Washington

The nicest day of the week is here as sunshine returns to Western Washington Wednesday with highs back in the low 60s.

High clouds, sunshine, and much calmer winds will be the weather story today. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7–10 days, so make sure you get out and enjoy it.

While we enjoy the mainly dry weather today in the Pacific Northwest, California will get hit with another round of rain and mountain snow.

Our luck runs out later this week as a cold and wet pattern sets up for the Pacific Northwest. We will see a big shift on Friday as lowland rain returns along with big mountain snow. Snow levels will drop below the passes on Friday through the weekend, which will have an impact on Cascades travel. This late season snow is great news for skiers and snowboarders.

An unsettled weather pattern will stick around through the middle of next week as high temperatures struggle to make it to 50 degrees with showers every day through at least Tuesday.