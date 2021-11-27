Weather Alert: Widespread rainfall will cause minor to major flooding for area rivers again the next few days

Rain, rain, and more rain the theme this weekend! And unfortunately, this will push many area rivers to rise rapidly causing yet again, minor to major flooding, especially in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. This is why the FOX 13 Weather Team has an alert up for the entire region.

This all thanks to another atmospheric river opening up over the Northwest. Communities in British Columbia and Washington could see anywhere from 1" to 3" of rain for the lowlands with even higher amounts for the coast and mountain regions.

Here's a look at rain pumping in through late Sunday night.

So just how much rainfall does SeaTac have in the bucket now? Well over 9+ inches and climbing. The record for November is 15.63" set back in 2006. With only three more days left in the month it looks like we won't quite get to record breaking territory at the airport, but it will be close as we see widespread rain through early Monday.

A "Flood Watch" is in effect now for just under a half dozen counties and will remain through Monday morning.

Here's a look at some of the rain total projections through Monday across the area. The lowlands will see lesser amounts than the coast and the mountains but note that these amounts are all above average for this time of year.

Highs climb above the norm Sunday and Monday landing in the mid 50s. Our seasonal average for this time of year is now 49.

Rain will continue into Tuesday with the heaviest activity at the coast and mountains. Showers will taper as we push into mid-day and become scattered before drying out. Highs drop a few degrees back into the low 50s.

Mid-week our theme changes once again as we turn drier and cooler with a ridge building into Western WA. By Thursday highs sit close to average, but next weekend looks cool with highs only in the mid 40s. Overnights drop off into the mid to upper 30s.

Keep the winter jacket handy along with your sunglasses! Enjoy!

~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Scott Sistek

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: