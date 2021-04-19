Weather Pattern Change

Happy Monday!

Temperatures will remain very comfortable for us through Wednesday. They've cooled down since the weekend due to a westerly wind and will continue to cool through the week.

Rain chances will spark up by the end of the 7-day forecast. Our best shot for rain will take place on Saturday. If your wanted to make outdoor plans this weekend, you're best day will be Sunday.

I'm happy to report on the rain this week. We've been below average for the month and this will help us get us back on track.

It looks like we could see between .10-.50" by the end of the weekend.

Have a good one and enjoy the sunshine in through the majority of the week!