Weather Alert Days: Frigid temps and potential for lowland snow starting Thursday

The Q13 Weather Team has issued Weather Alert Days on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for frigid temperatures and the potential for lowland snow.

The coldest air of the year is moving into Western Washington. As precipitation moves in overnight tonight into Thursday, it will fall as snow. The forecasting question is WHERE?

The computer forecasting models are changing things up a little.

For Thursday, it still looks like a snow event for the south end of our region - Lewis County, maybe into south Pierce County, Thurston County and along the Hood Canal. There is a chance of a dusting in Seattle, but it's not real likely.

In fact, Tacoma may also stay mainly dry. But - with weather, things can change.

Advertisement

In the words of the National Weather Service this morning, "Tough forecast. Stay tuned." So, here's my best guess:

TRACK SNOW AND BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES WITH THE Q13 WEATHER APP.

The rest of Wednesday - a mix of clouds and sun. Highs around 40. We've had a few snow flurries to the north, and Clallam County could get some more.

There is a Wind Advisory in Whatcom County and the San Juans until 10 a.m. Friday, also for the North Coast tonight through Friday morning. These winds from the north are dry. Tomorrow, these dry winds will scour out the potential for snow to the north and also make it feel much colder than the ambient temperatures with that wind chill factor.

Bellingham -- with gusty winds tomorrow, it will "feel like" 6 degrees below zero to around 17 degrees above zero.

There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for tomorrow through Friday. Here is the map with information. The accumulation of 2" to 13" is a wide range. The deeper accumulation will be near the mountains. Snow starts in from the south in the wee morning hours and moves into Pierce County with the possibility of snow in Tacoma by noon. Maybe.

Like I said above, those dry north winds could impede the snow's moving north.

Friday will be our coldest day of the year so far with highs only around freezing for Seattle and wind chill factors making it feel much colder. There is a chance of snow showers on Friday, especially to the south -- like Lewis County.

This Thursday-into-Friday system is weaker than the system coming in on Saturday. This system also comes up from the south and it looks like widespread snow for the entire region, with more to the south than to the north.

We finally warm back up to near 40 on Sunday. We could get some early morning snow on Sunday, but it'll be rain showers after that.

Presidents Day looks active with rain likely and highs in the low 40s.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott