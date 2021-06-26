Weather Alert weekend and Monday for historic heat wave

The heat dome that will bring an historic heat wave to the Pacific Northwest is here. A very strong ridge of high pressure coupled with a thermal trough on the coast will help funnel hot north and easterly winds across the entire state. High swill peak on the coast Sunday, and along I-5 on Monday as the thermal trough moves inland.

The Q13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day from Saturday to Monday for excessive heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire state until 9pm Monday. Highs will be in the dangerous 90s to triple digits.

Saturday's afternoon high of 99 will set new record highs for the month of June. Sunday and Monday will likely be the days where areas in the region will set all-time record high temperatures! Overnight lows will also be warm, especially overnight Sunday in the upper 70s. Practice heat safety!

Even though the air temperature is hot, the water temperatures are cold. Anything below 70 can shock your body.

By Tuesday, onshore flow will "cool" us off but it will still be very warm. Expect lower 90s on Tuesday and mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Stay safe!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim