Weather Alert: Rain, mountain snow continue into Sunday

The second half of the weekend will feature rain, breezy winds, and heavy mountain snow along with an isolated thunderstorm at the coast.

Lowland showers turn to scattered Sunday, but mountain snow will continue to be heavy at times through the day causing difficult pass travel through the Cacades.

River waters are running fast and high especially for the Skokomish River, near Potlatch in Mason County. This river is prone to flooding this time of year and that is why a "Flood Warning" is in effect through Sunday night. Although the river did crest Saturday afternoon and will continue to recede some spots like HWY 106 could experience moderate amounts of water over the road.

The Cascades won't see too much of a break from the snow. Snow totals will continue to pile up through Sunday night adding another 10-12" of fresh powder.

As snow levels drop areas like Willapa Hills in SW WA have a chance to see snow fall as well. This is why a "Winter Weather Advisory" through Sunday night is in effect for parts of Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, and Skamania Counties above 1,500'. During this time 3-7" is possible making for difficult travel conditions.

As lowland rain and wind start to let up the mountains will get hit again as we start the work week. Monday morning snow will be heavy at times through the Cascades.

Snow levels will keep falling to near 300ft by midweek. This combined with seasonably cooler temperatures may open the door for a few snowflakes to fly in the lowlands. This will not be a big snow event rather spotty at times with snow quickly turning to rain as we warm into the upper 30s to low 40s.

We run out of moisture Thursday and Friday allowing for partly sunny to mostly cloudy days.

Showers return late Saturday mainly for the South Sound as highs struggle to get to 40! Average for this time of year is 47.

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

