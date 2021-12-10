Weather Alert: Heavy snow in the Cascades, strong wind and rain in the lowlands

FOX 13 meteorologists have issued a "Weather Alert" for Friday night into Saturday as a strong storm moves into Western Washington.

The first half of Friday will be more dry than wet with showers starting to pick up in the afternoon. Late tonight will bring heavy mountain snow, along with gusty wind and heavy rain to the lowlands.

Here's what we are expecting:

Mountain Snow

1.5 to 2 feet of snow is expected at the pass levels through Saturday night. More the higher up you go.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Cascades.

Scattered showers expected this morning with heavier snow picking up this afternoon/evening. It will be very heavy overnight.

Early Saturday morning, heavy snow could change over to freezing rain at Snoqualmie Pass as a warm front pushes through the area. This would severely impact travel conditions over I-90. Freezing rain is much more dangerous than snow.

Stevens Pass will be all snow.

Gusty Wind

Strong winds will impact Western Washington late tonight into early Saturday morning. Peak wind will be early Saturday between 3:00-7:00 AM.

High Wind Warning - The coast and the north interior (western Skagit and Whatcom counties) – South Winds 30-40 g50-60 mph

Wind Advisory (not as strong) – Central & South Sound – South Winds 25-35 g40-50 mph.

Heavy Lowland Rain

Showers return this afternoon.

Rain will pick up late tonight around the Puget Sound area and will be heaviest in the early morning hours.

The central sound (King & Snohomish counties) could see up to 1-1.5 inches of rain.

Heavier rain is expected in the south sound. 2+ inches is possible there.

Showers and cooler temperatures are on tap early next week with overnight lows back into the 30s.

