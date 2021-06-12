Weather Alert for Sunday: Heavy rain with humid conditions on tap!

After enjoying a beautiful Saturday tomorrow bring change. The kind of change we have not seen in many years…. tropical moisture delivering have rain to the region along with muggy conditions.

This is why our Q13 Fox Weather Team is issuing a Weather Alert Day for Sunday. Models have a plume of moisture, that's traveled a great distance to reach the Pacific Northwest, opening up over Puget Sound starting very early tomorrow morning. This amount of rain could make driving conditions hazardous up and down the I-5 corridor. Urban flooding in poor drainage areas, reduced visibility, and ponding on the roads are possible. There are no threats for river flooding because of our record dry spring.

The heaviest rain will be in the SW Interior (Thurston, Mason, Lewis Counties) where an inch of rain plus is not out of the question. With this amount of rain we may break rain records. (0.50" is the number to beat in Seattle) Dewpoint records could be set too!

Thunderstorm potential will be minimal west of the Cascades, but we are keeping an eye on the Southern Cascades and into Eastern WA for convective activity tomorrow afternoon.

Despite the impacts from the rain, it will be beneficial. US Drought Monitor has us under abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Monday, we expect some showers with sun breaks too. High near 70. And at this point it looks like the roof could be open for the Mariners as they return home to begin a nine game homestand starting with the Twins. First pitch set for 7:10pm at T-Mobile Park.

Our atmosphere will remain unstable through Tuesday opening the door for a chance of thunder across the region. High will dip again into the mid 60s.

Wednesday through the end of the week we see a dry and warming trend as we close out the last full week of Spring! Look for temperatures to soar above average in the mid to upper 70s and we wouldn't be surprised if some areas hit 80. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster