Weather Alert Days for heat; a hot end to July

Today and tomorrow, Seattle is likely to reach 90 degrees or a couple of degrees hotter. There is a Heat Advisory through tomorrow evening for the East Puget Sound Lowlands of Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties, as well as the South Sound, for hot afternoon highs and warm overnight lows. There is a moderate chance of heat-related illnesses. And it will certainly be uncomfortable because most of us do not have air conditioning.

In Central and Eastern Washington, it will be hotter - triple digits for most. There is an Excessive Heat Warning posted by the National Weather Service office in Spokane (the magenta area). South of that is a Heat Advisory posted by the National Weather Service in Pendleton (the orange area). Basically - it'll be very hot. Fires continue to burn and spew smoke, especially in Okanogan County. The red dots on the map indicate "unhealthy" air quality near Winthrop and Twisp. And you can see how poor the visibility is in Winthrop this morning.

Tomorrow, a few clouds roll in, but it will still be hot with highs around 90.

We start to cool down on Sunday. Clouds roll in and we'll top out around 80, which is about 10 degrees cooler. I thought there might be a little rain in the Cascades and maybe down into the lowlands. That is no longer looking likely, dang it!

Next week, we'll be mostly sunny and more comfortable, with highs around 80. This is close to normal for this time of year.

With sunny skies and highs around 90 or above, it's a Panting Tongue Day for the Pet Walk Forecast!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott