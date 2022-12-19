WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Tuesday evening

It is going to be an active night! We're expecting snow, cold overnight lows and patchy fog. For those in the North and Central Sound, if you can avoid driving tomorrow morning - do so.

The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further North you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further South you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times. Here is a look at the snow accumulation expected with this system by Tuesday evening:

Now, The majority of the snow accumulation will take place after midnight - with the heavier snow totals across the Cascades and Foothills. The snow line will be tricky to track but expected the fluctuation of snow and rain at times throughout parts of the Central and South Sound. Here is a look at the timeline through Tuesday with our in-house model:

Snow showers will continue on and off through Wednesday morning, but it won't be significant. After the snow, the next story will be the freezing cold temperatures and icy roadways! Until we get there, we will also have some alerts in place at this hour. A *WINTER STORM WARNING* is in effect for those highlighted in pink below. We are also under a *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for those across highlighted in purple below. Here is a look at the details:

Tomorrow's highs will vary drastically. That's why we'll be watching for that snow/rain line as the day progresses. Here is a look at Tuesday's highs:

I mentioned the next concern will be icy roadways as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures won't even make it above freezing as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. It's going to be a cold week ahead - but temperatures warm up in time for Christmas! Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Be safe and have a good one!