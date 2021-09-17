Weather Alert Day: Increasing rain this weekend, plus chance of thunderstorms

Talk about a gloomy day. We've had on and off rain throughout the day, but this is only the beginning. Moderate to heavy rain will increase this evening as a cold front hits the area. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend adding to our rain totals. This will be our first "Fall" storm of the season! Fall officially begins on Wednesday.

The system should hit tonight and increase those heavy downpours. You'll know when it hits!

As the system approaches the area expect increase wind speeds. In fact, the wind speeds have already started to increase across the North Sound and Coast.

That's where we have a wind advisory in place until 8pm this evening. Expect gusts to exceed 50 mph! Now, this doesn't mean we won't see windy conditions elsewhere. Expect gusty conditions tonight as the system hits.

Temperatures will remain below normal throughout the majority of the week. Our normal high temperature drops to 71 degrees tomorrow and our temps will be in the mid-lower 60s!

Stay cool and dry this weekend!

