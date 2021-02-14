WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tonight - Tomorrow

The Q13 team has extended the Weather Alert day due to the chance of freezing rain and urban flooding.

Temperatures are starting to increase in the forecast. Believe it or not, it'll be warmer tomorrow morning!

This is allowing for the snow to transition into a winter mix/rain. Use caution if you must travel overnight or early tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisories are still in place across Western Washington.

^This includes the foothills of King and Snohomish county.

^This includes the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce, and Lewis county. Along with the foothills of Pierce and Lewis county.

^This includes the lowlands in Whatcom county.

As the rain soaks most of us, the threat for flooding increases. Storm drains may get clogged due to snow and ice. This threat will really increase tomorrow morning as the rain adds up. We're looking at the possibility of up to an 1" of accumulation.

On top of it being very sloppy out there, we have to deal with the potential of freezing fog! This is especially important to note for the mountains. The rest of us will have foggy conditions throughout the night.

Take care and be safe!

Lisa