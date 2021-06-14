Weather Alert Day: Tuesday afternoon due to thunderstorms

The Q13 News Weather Team is issuing a Weather Alert Day due to our thunderstorm chances on Tuesday.

This activity will fire up in the afternoon from 12pm-8pm. Peak timing will take place between 2pm-6pm.

Our threats include lightning, heavy downpours, brief gusty winds, and small hail. Now, these storms will be isolated so not everyone is going to encounter this while they're out and about. We'll also be expecting more sunshine tomorrow afternoon at times.

Here is a look at our Futurecast showing the rain/storms rolling in off the Coast. An isolated storm across the Olympic Peninsula will be possible in the late morning/early afternoon hours.

This energy will then head E/NE across parts of the Sound. A lot of us will get those sun breaks, but that could fuel these storms that are going to develop.

I leave you with a look at our 7-day forecast! A nice warm-up hits just in time for the weekend.

