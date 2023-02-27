Weather Alert Day: Snow chances return to Western Washington

A Weather Alert Day is in place for Western Washington. Another round of snow is expected overnight/tomorrow morning. Expect freezing overnight lows, a light accumulation of snow and breezy winds. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. for the snow we're expected to accumulate. Here is a look at the advisory:

Overnight, lows will be freezing, and the snow level will reach the surface. FYI - Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will be even colder!

There is a low-pressure system off the coast that will track across our area and increase the snow chances. These snow lines will be circulating counterclockwise around that low as it tracks NE. Here is a look at the timing:

As we clear out tomorrow night, temperatures will fall once again. Expect overnight lows in the 20s with the clearing!

Be safe out there!