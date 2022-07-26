Weather Alert Day remains in effect

It was sweltering today! We had record-breaking highs hit the area as temperatures scored into the 90s.

Here is a look at those high temperatures from earlier today:

The *Excessive Heat Warning* remains in effect until Friday evening. Heat advisories as well as temperatures remain in the 90s through the work week. Overnight lows will only drop into the 60s so we'll get little relief.

Here is a look at tomorrow forecast:

Our air quality will be reduced over the next few days as well. You'll notice the haziness and stagnant air in place. In fact, we're already started to see moderate levels hit parts of the foothills. Wind speeds will be generally calm, and we can't rule out some smoke to roll in from wildfires outside our state!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one and stay cool!