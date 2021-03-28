Weather Alert Day: Heavy mountain snow, strong winds and thunderstorms

*WEATHER ALERT DAY*

A strong spring storm will move across the region today. The front is currently to our northwest and ahead of it, light rain is falling on the northwest coast and portions of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties. Front will continue to move inland through the afternoon bringing lowland rain, strong wind gusts and heavy mountain snow.

*WIND ADVISORY*

*WINTER STORM WARNING & WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*

Expect heavy blowing snow in the Cascades this afternoon through Monday morning. Gusts will be as high as 40-45mph.

Snow accumulations:

8"-12" Snoqualmie Pass

12"-18" Stevens Pass

12"-18" White Pass

*CONVERGENCE ZONE & LOWLAND WINTRY MIX*

Convergence zone will set up this evening in King and Snohomish counties which is why the region has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Heavy snow is expected. Snow levels will drop to around 400' Sunday night into Monday morning. Spotty wintry mix is possible in the lowlands. No accumulation or impacts are expected.

Advertisement

*THUNDERSTORMS*

Isolated thunderstorms are possible behind the cold front. Likely areas will be on the coast and Strait this morning and Puget Sound this afternoon. T-storms are also possible in the convergece zone, impacting King and Snohomish counties. Small hail, heavy downpours and lightning are possible.

*NEXT WEEK*

Conditions greatly improve next week. Expect sunshine through midweek, with highs in the 60s by Wednesday! There's a chance for rain Thursday through Saturday.

Stay weather aware today!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim