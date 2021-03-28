Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM PDT until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades

Weather Alert Day: Heavy mountain snow, strong winds and thunderstorms

seattle - *WEATHER ALERT DAY*

A strong spring storm will move across the region today. The front is currently to our northwest and ahead of it, light rain is falling on the northwest coast and portions of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties. Front will continue to move inland through the afternoon bringing lowland rain, strong wind gusts and heavy mountain snow.

*WIND ADVISORY*

*WINTER STORM WARNING & WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*
Expect heavy blowing snow in the Cascades this afternoon through Monday morning. Gusts will be as high as 40-45mph.
Snow accumulations:
8"-12" Snoqualmie Pass
12"-18" Stevens Pass
12"-18" White Pass

*CONVERGENCE ZONE & LOWLAND WINTRY MIX*
Convergence zone will set up this evening in King and Snohomish counties which is why the region has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Heavy snow is expected. Snow levels will drop to around 400' Sunday night into Monday morning. Spotty wintry mix is possible in the lowlands. No accumulation or impacts are expected.

*THUNDERSTORMS*
Isolated thunderstorms are possible behind the cold front. Likely areas will be on the coast and Strait this morning and Puget Sound this afternoon. T-storms are also possible in the convergece zone, impacting King and Snohomish counties. Small hail, heavy downpours and lightning are possible.

*NEXT WEEK*
Conditions greatly improve next week. Expect sunshine through midweek, with highs in the 60s by Wednesday! There's a chance for rain Thursday through Saturday.

Stay weather aware today!
-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim