Weather Alert Day for soaking Thursday rains

Tracking incoming rain which will be heavy at times this morning. Breezy this morning, but winds pick up this afternoon out of the SW 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 for the Central & South Sound. Gusts to 40 for North Sound and coast.

Rain totals will likely be between a half inch to an inch for the next 24 hours — certainly the wettest weather system we’ve had in several months.

We'll be cooler today too, near 60. Normal is 68 for this time of the year. The morning looks wetter than the afternoon. Front passes east of I-5 by around 10 a.m. So, sloppy road conditions for most commuters. Hydroplaning could be an issue but as the rain gets underway, motorists could see slick conditions due to grime and oils rising to the surface after months of pretty dry weather.

On/off showers this afternoon. A few isolated showers could blossom into an isolated t-storm. -Tim Joyce

