Weak System to bring a Few Showers This Evening

Happy Sunday! We're starting off with blue skies and lots of sunshine across Western Washington.

A weak front will approach later today, increasing clouds by mid-afternoon and bring light rain this evening and tonight. It really will only be a few showers and pretty spotty in nature. Highs will be a few degrees below normal around 72 degrees for the Seattle metro area. The coast will be cooler in the mid 60s.

Aside from some lingering showers in the foothills Monday morning, ridge will build in gradually clearing the clouds! Highs will be near 73 degrees. Enjoy the cooler temperatures because highs will bounce back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday through the first half of the weekend.

Have a wonderful day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim