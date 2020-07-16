Weak front brings briefly cooler temps & chance of showers

A gorgeous start to the day, but clouds move in later.

We're sure hanging on to yesterday's heat in some spots with some areas starting out in the low 60s. High today will end up about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday thanks to an incoming weak front. Some increasing high clouds in Central WA, but temps still quite warm. A slight chance of showers much later in the day, and mostly it could end up being in a convergence zone across Snohomish County. Cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows in the 50s.

A weak front mostly stays up north-- but for us around Western WA we'll see some clouds and cooler temps today and tomorrow. Not much moisture expected for most of us, but showers look most likely Friday morning.

For those wanting some more summer sun and heat-- we do rebound nicely this coming weekend. In fact, we look to have our longest stretch of warm weather so far this year starting next week. There's a slight chance we get another marine push mid-week, but too soon to know those details for sure. In the meantime, enjoy the slight cool down and don't forget that sunscreen.