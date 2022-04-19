Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Possible waterspout wreaks havoc on dock in Washington

By Scott Sistek
Watch: Possible waterspout wreaks havoc on dock in Washington

The winds flipped over a canoe, pulled a small boat from one side of the dock to the other, and slammed a plastic basket into the sliding glass door.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A wet and blustery day in the Pacific Northwest Monday turned quite exciting that evening as a possible waterspout moved ashore and caused some mayhem along a dock.

Amy Ping noticed the swirling winds over Lake Samish near Bellingham, Washington and her family had several cameras rolling as the apparent waterspout approached their home.

The winds flipped over a canoe, pulled a small boat from one side of the dock to the other, and slammed a plastic basket into the sliding glass door, but other than tossing some objects about the yard, no damage was noted.

The National Weather Service says it'll be investigating the incident later Tuesday.

