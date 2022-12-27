Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
15
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:32 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:09 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:40 PM PST until WED 2:16 PM PST, Lewis County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County

Watch: Oklahoma firefighters rescue dog stuck in frozen lake

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Weather
FOX Weather

Oklahoma firefighters help owner rescue dog from frozen lake

Oklahoma firefighters came to the aid of a dog owner trying to save its pup after it fell through a frozen lake on December 24. (Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department via Storyful)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Firefighters from the Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a dog that had fallen into a frozen lake.

The rescue occurred on Christmas Eve, after the dog fell through the iced-over Pines West Lake in northwestern Oklahoma City.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Video of the rescue shows one firefighter who had ventured out to the middle of the frozen lake in a blue and white paddle boat. 

The paddle boat was already on the lakeshore when they arrived, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Standing close to shore on the icy lake is the dog’s owner, who can be seen holding a rope that was attached to the pup.

The pup’s furry, golden head pops up behind the paddle boat as the firefighter attempts to hoist the animal onto the paddle boat.

After a couple tugs, the pup is brought onto the boat.

‘OH MY GOSH!’: CURIOUS GOLDEN RETRIEVER SPOOKS MANATEES, SPOOKS HERSELF

The boat, with pup and firefighter onboard, are pulled across the frozen lake and onto shore by firefighters.

The dog, who was sopping wet, was then carried off of the boat. 

The animal had no apparent injuries, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Read more of this story from FOX Weather