Watch: Cumulus clouds bubble over Cascades in unstable atmosphere

By Scott Sistek
Published 
Updated 15 hours ago
Scott's Weather Blog
Q13 FOX

Video shows cumulus clouds forming over the Cascades on July 12, 2021 (Video courtesy: Kevin Freitas)

SEATTLE - It was a pleasant, sunny Monday in the lowlands, but up in the northern Cascades, the skies were quite a bit more turbulent.

A weak trough of low pressure slid over the region bringing a little bit of cooler air aloft.  That creates instability in the atmosphere and soon the day's heat used the mountains as a springboard to shoot some towering cumulus clouds over the ridgetops.

Kevin Freitas was watching the show and took this amazing time lapse video of the clouds' development:

The show was visible by satellite images as well:

Unfortunately some of those cumulus clouds graduated into thunderstorms that brought lightning to north-central Washington, triggering at least one wildfire along the Colville Indian Reservation, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.