Washington Wildfires: Another day of smoke, haze and heat

The smoke around much of the Puget Sound is lifting somewhat, but the Air Quality Warning has now been expanded to include the northern Puget Sound. The warning for the hazardous air has also been extended until Wednesday morning for the Central and Southern Puget Sound.

While some smoke has lifted, we'll still have localized areas of dangerously low air quality in areas dealing with active wildfires on both sides of Washington State.

Overnight we've seen several new wildfires grow with strong dry easterly winds that have eased up this morning and we've even ash falling in spots around Puget Sound too. It's best to keep your windows closed and limit time outdoors for both people and pets.

Symptoms of the bad air include runny eyes, scratchy throat, and shortness of breath-- this poor air quality should be of most concern for people with respiratory, or previous heart/lung issues.

Today another day of hazy sunshine with temperatures well above the normal high temp of 73 for this part of September. Coastal temperatures will reach 65-70. East of the Cascades expect hazy sunshine, but temps luckily a bit cooler-- mostly in the 75-85 range this afternoon. We're going to get hotter the next few days, but hopefully, get rid of some of this wildfire smoke.

An unusually strong high-pressure ridge right offshore is delivering east winds and wildfire smoke today and tonight. While smoke likes to rise-- high pressure is a downward force that tries to push the smoke towards the ground. As the ridge moves closer, we'll see more north and northwesterly flow in the atmosphere which will heat us up-- but also help deliver an atmospheric flow that comes from areas less plagued by wildfires. We'll likely tie or beat one-day temperatures records at least two days-- as we remain tinder dry for the next week.

A marine push that will cool us down again arrives later this week. We've already had more than our fair share of days of 80 or warmer this summer. Years when we see more than 40 days of 80 at SeaTac also seem to be years when August and September have issues with smoke and ashfall around Western Washington. Today will be day 41 above 80 degrees.

So, for those who've wished for a hotter than normal summer and complained when we cooled to seasonal temps-- this is the end result I've been warning about. We've only seen 3 days at or above 90-- but could even add to that total a couple more days before cleaner and cooler air off the ocean returns.

The number to beat in the record books for Wednesday is 89 which I think we'll come close to tying. The record for Thursday is 85, which we'll likely beat even if we don't hit 90.

-Tim Joyce