Washington pass closures: Snoqualmie, White passes closed until Saturday

Four Washington mountain passes are closed through at least Friday - with I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass and US 12 over White Pass being closed through at least Saturday, Jan. 8.

Hazardous road conditions shut down multiple state mountain passes around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there were snow slides, trees falling, poor visibility and high avalanche concerns.

As of Thursday at 9 a.m., transportation officials said Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett passes will not reopen until at least Friday and possibly not until Saturday.

Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass will remain closed until Saturday due to the dangerous weather conditions. Due to the next round of winter weather, crews will evaluate conditions on Friday.

Snoqualmie Pass was shut down between North Bend and Ellensburg due to high avalanche danger, snowing hard, zero visibility, blowing, drifting snow.

Stevens Pass was closed from Milepost 58 at Scenic to Milepost 99 at West because of the heavy snow and poor visibility.

White Pass was closed because of the hazardous driving conditions and falling trees. Eastbound traffic is stopped at Milepost 135, near Packwood, 16 miles west of the summit due to hazardous conditions. Westbound traffic is stopped at Milepost 183, Oak Creek Road, 32 miles east of the summit.

Blewett Pass is closed in both directions from Milepost 149.7 at the junction with SR 970 and Milepost 177.99 Ingalls Creek Road, due to heavy snow and poor visibility.

WSDOT is encouraging travelers to adjust their plans for the next couple of days.

Heavy rain and snowmelt brought flooding concerns in western Washington and Oregon as the latest atmospheric river moved into the region. Flood advisories were in place Thursday and a flood watch extended through Friday.

After days of rain and snow, a debris slide briefly closed the Historic Columbia River Highway, U.S. 30, in Oregon early Thursday between Vista House and Larch Mountain Road, the Weather Service said. Crews were able to get the road open before sunrise.

A Thursday morning slide between mileposts 36 and 37 forced the closure of Interstate 84 in both directions between exit 17 in Troutdale, Oregon, and exit 62 in Hood River, Oregon.

In Eastern Oregon, OR 334 was closed Thursday by heavily drifting snow.

Snow at higher elevations was expected to turn to rain as the day progresses, adding to flooding concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.