River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:36 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:20 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:26 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:57 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:16 AM PST until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:05 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:45 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:52 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:11 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:46 PM PST until FRI 2:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:50 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:43 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:54 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:48 AM PST until THU 7:03 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Washington flooding: Record rain sends rivers surging

Weather
Scattered showers will continue along snow melt - increasing our river levels

SEATTLE - After record rain in Western Washington on Monday, today will be much less rainy. However, many rivers in Western Washington are still flooded. Remember: never drive into flooded waters!

Check out the daily rain records we smashed Monday. We needed the rain, but we didn't need it all at once.

Due to tons of snowmelt and heavy rain Monday, many local rivers are overflowing. For most, river levels will recede by late Wednesday.

Roads closed due to flooding, slides after heavy rain hits Western Washington
article

Roads closed due to flooding, slides after heavy rain hits Western Washington

Several local roads and highways are closed Tuesday morning after heavy rain caused flooding and multiple slides.

We're especially concerned about flooding over the Snoqualmie River near Carnation. Here are the details:

Minor and/or moderate flooding is expected with these rivers:

Highs today will be mild, reaching the mid 50s. There will be some sunbreaks and clouds mixed with showers. In some downpours, there could be small hail and lightning.

We still have a Flood Watch in effect for Lewis County through Wednesday afternoon – to account for floods in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas.

Today, we also have the risk for avalanches. The threat isn't as high as yesterday, but still: the Northwest Avalanche Center is calling for "considerable" avalanche conditions which is dangerous (it's a level three of five). The landslide risk is spiking due to our saturated soil.

Lastly, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the far Washington coast. That alert continues until 2 p.m.

Thankfully, fewer showers are on the way through Friday. This weekend looks dry (and even sunny at times!).

Please stay safe today and take good care.

Snoqualmie Falls raging after days of heavy rain

Flood warning remains in effect for the Snoqualmie River.