Washington flooding: Record rain sends rivers surging

After record rain in Western Washington on Monday, today will be much less rainy. However, many rivers in Western Washington are still flooded. Remember: never drive into flooded waters!

Check out the daily rain records we smashed Monday. We needed the rain, but we didn't need it all at once.

Due to tons of snowmelt and heavy rain Monday, many local rivers are overflowing. For most, river levels will recede by late Wednesday.

We're especially concerned about flooding over the Snoqualmie River near Carnation. Here are the details:

Minor and/or moderate flooding is expected with these rivers:

Highs today will be mild, reaching the mid 50s. There will be some sunbreaks and clouds mixed with showers. In some downpours, there could be small hail and lightning.

We still have a Flood Watch in effect for Lewis County through Wednesday afternoon – to account for floods in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas.

Today, we also have the risk for avalanches. The threat isn't as high as yesterday, but still: the Northwest Avalanche Center is calling for "considerable" avalanche conditions which is dangerous (it's a level three of five). The landslide risk is spiking due to our saturated soil.



Lastly, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the far Washington coast. That alert continues until 2 p.m.

Thankfully, fewer showers are on the way through Friday. This weekend looks dry (and even sunny at times!).

Please stay safe today and take good care.

