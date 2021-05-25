Warming up Wednesday, but rain showers and cooler temps just ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Tuesday temperatures were cooler than normal highs again! We only landed in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Normal for this time of year is 68.

Overnight we expect showers to diminish with mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the upper 40s to near 50.

If you're thinking of checking out the full lunar eclipse on Wednesday… viewing might be a little tough under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Here's what you need to know:

Starting after 1:30a-- officially 1:47 but totality will only about 15 minutes around 4:15-- and pretty close to sunrise— so not an epic celestial event from brightening skies that will be happening an hour before sunrise in our region.

A lunar eclipse is when the moon crosses into the Earth's shadow. So the moon does not disappear, it appears reddish in color. The problem with viewing this for most of the U.S., and somewhat for Washington State is that this time of year is our brightest sky conditions and longest days happen.

The term "astronomical twilight" comes into play here since that's when astronomers consider the sky dark enough for the stars to fully emerge. With solstice 26 days away, the "astronomical night" begins around 11:30p and ends around 2:45a-- so quite short for truly dark skies.

Back to our mid-week forecast…. A brief ridge builds in Wednesday for slightly warmer temperatures and afternoon clearing. Highs land in the upper 60s, a little closer to our seasonal average for this time of year at 68.

Now lets talk about our sloppy Thursday on the way!

The next weather maker arrives very early Thursday morning bringing rain, cooler temperatures along with some gusty winds at times. We'll be lucky if highs reach 60. Brr! The heaviest showers last through mid-day with some dry breaks as we push towards the evening commute. The metro area could see anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of rain throughout the day. This is slightly above the norm for this time of year, but the good news... we can use it as we are behind on monthly rain totals. Along with the rain comes breezy to gusty conditions too. At this point some of us could gust 20-25mph, keeping us under alert levels. We shall see!

Once we get past the rain and wind we start to rebound nicely as we sail into the holiday weekend! A strong upper ridge will build over the region allowing temperatures to warm each day through Memorial Day. If you can believe it, we're forecasting upper 70s to near 80 by Sunday/Monday! Enjoy and please don't forget the sunscreen!

Have a great week! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

