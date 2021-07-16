Still no rain in sight with temperatures heating up west of the Cascades with high fire danger to the east.

Happy weekend!

Highs west of the Cascades today landing well below average under mostly cloudy skies. To the east, highs dropping off some too, but still warm in the 80s and 90s.

Tonight, clouds stick around with lows in the 50s. The coast may see a little drizzle near sunrise.

This weekend we expect less cloud cover with highs warming back to near average in the upper 70s! Perfect July conditions even though we could use rain in the bucket. So far this month we've only seen trace at SeaTac. Normal rain for this time of year is .60". Western WA is abnormally low with extreme drought conditions for Eastern WA.

With so many wildfires burning across the state air quality is diminishing for some areas in Eastern WA. Over the weekend we expect levels to fall between "Moderate" and "Unhealthy" for sensitive groups. Please be sure to check on family, friends, and neighbors who may need assistance during these difficult times.

The extended forecast features really nice summer days ahead. Onshore flow will bring in clouds late night and early morning before clearing out to beautiful blue skies! Highs will peek Monday near 80 and then fall back into the mid 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

