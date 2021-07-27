Warming up this week! We say hello to the upper 80s to low 90s for Western WA.

What a beautiful day we saw around the region. Highs soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s at the coast with 70s and 80s inland. A warming trend is the theme the rest of the week as an upper ridge builds in over the area. This will push some spots into the 90s! So, keep the sunscreen and sunglasses handy!

Overnight temps will fall into the mid to upper 50s making for very comfortable sleeping conditions.

Starting Wednesday we'll see high pressure strengthen and move towards the Northwest from the Internmountain West area helping to deliver high 80s to low 90s by Friday. By the second half of the weekend, we start to back off highs and cool into the low 80s, slightly above our average of 78.

While Western WA is enjoying a pleasant summer with air quality values in the green zone (good) that's not the case for Eastern WA. Fires continue to push smoke and pollutants into the upper atmosphere making for extremely poor air quality. Counties seeing the worst readings are Okanagan, Ferry, and Stevens with unhealthy to hazardous levels. Please remember to check on family, friends, and neighbors during these difficult times.

Critical fire danger will not let up! We don't really have much of any rain forecast and even though we saw a few passing showers today it's just not enough to help shut down the spread of these fires. We're really watching out for rolling thunderstorms and possible lightning this weekend. Plus, an "Excessive Heat Watch" goes into effect Thursday - Saturday for temperatures heating up into the high 90s and triple digits for some areas, like the Lower Columbia Basin.

No doubt the whole Northwest and for that matter the entire Western portion of the country could use rain, but we're just not seeing much of any eventful precipitation coming our way. And with that our dry streak lives on with today being day 43 without rain. Only 12 days to go until we hit the record stretch of 55 set back in 2017.

Our warmup will start to turn back the other direction as we get into the second half of the weekend with temperatures dropping back down into the low 80s!

Enjoy! Stay cool all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

