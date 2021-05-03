Warming up mid-week

A weak front will move through today with some more rain this afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will be a little below normal, topping out in the upper 50s to around 60 today. Normal for Seattle is now 62.

Tomorrow will start out with a few showers, but we'll dry up quickly and will see some nice afternoon sunshine. We'll warm up to the mid 60s for our Star Wars Day, "May the 4th be with you!"

Wednesday is Cinco de Mayo and it will be the warmest day of the week. Some high clouds will move in, so I'll call it "hazy sunshine," but we'll stay dry, and top out in the low-to-mid 70s.

Thursday brings a return to wet and cooler weather. We'll have a series of systems bringing rain at times Thursday through our Mother's Day Weekend. Temps will be cooler with highs in mid 60s on Thursday, upper 50s on Friday, and topping out around 60 and the low 60s over the weekend. Maybe a new rain jacket would be a good gift idea for Mom. Sofie is modeling a handsome choice.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

