Warming up for the weekend, but needed rain ahead next week

Areas of fog and clouds are clearing out making for some nice afternoon sunshine. Highs near 70 around Puget Sound with cooler temps at the coast and mountains.

Friday, fewer clouds to start the day with earlier clearing for really nice conditions. Highs jump Friday, Saturday, and Sunday into the mid 70s with plenty of weekend sunshine! That's all thanks to high pressure that will keep us nice and dry and hold off offshore weather systems. That also will mean great weather for both OL Reign and Sounders FC as they play Saturday and Sunday.

Next week changes arrive. As we get into the work week an upper-level trough will move in over the region and hang with us through Wednesday. Cooler temps and showers return.

Low snow levels could bring some May snow to our higher passes and high alpine terrain. This is not unheard of this late in spring at all, but still tad unusual. Even in the mountains the ground is warm and days are 15 hours long— so it’s hard to get too much snow to stick. So minimal travel impacts, but fun for fellow weather geeks. -Tim Joyce